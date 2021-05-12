Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Manuj Garg on how myUpchar established content credibility
00:01:19
FEATURING
Manuj Garg
Co-Founder, myUpchar
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Mithun Shah explains Anabio's product Viroblock and its applications
00:04:12
Dharmil Sheth on clearance for pharma industries
00:01:94
How is Swiggy performing during lockdown
00:03:02
PolicyBazaar CEO illustrates strategic calls based on macro perspectives and data
00:04:02
Sujeet Kumar on challenges involved in delivering essential services during the lockdown
00:04:98
K Ganesh on execution challenges and their resolution in the FeedMy Campaign
00:05:92