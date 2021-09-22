Manuj Garg shares myUpchar's vision
00:01:04
About the session

Manuj Garg shares myUpchar's vision

FEATURING

Manuj Garg
Co-Founder, myUpchar

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

MoneyOnClick founder explains their business model and rationale
00:03:26

Rameswar Misra explains the technology behind TURMS apparel
00:01:47

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How did Wow! Momo Foods become the most valued homegrown QSR chain?
00:13:03

T N Hari's advice for white collar unemployed workers
00:02:26

Dharmil Sheth on early challenges in ramping up COVID testing in India
00:04:08

Vivek Sunder talks about some experiences at Swiggy during lockdown
00:03:30