Martin Schwenk on consumer consumption behaviour and Mercedes brand perception
00:02:36
FEATURING

Martin Schwenk
MD & CEO, Mercedes Benz India
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 24th May 2021
00:10:29

FOUR ways in which Jumbotail provides convenience and empowerment to businesses
00:03:88

Vinod Murali on venture debt financing during early days of COVID
00:03:17

Nishith Rastogi on need for high quality while not moving first in a market
00:01:92

Girish Mathrubootham on helping businesses better serve their customers
00:02:05

Pooja Bedi's advice on how to mentally approach the COVID situation
00:03:01