Watch Matter Founder and CEO, Mohal Lalbhai explain how technology, innovation and design have given them an edge to build customer-friendly EVs and energy storage solutions for the market.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Matter’s Technology Solutions for electric mobility in india
00:24:04
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Divya Amarnath speaks about importance of striking a balance between head and heart for wholesome development
00:21:42
Deep dive into the success story of Bellavita Organic
00:15:37
Innovations for Transportation Industry
00:28:17
Shalini Chaudhari on diversity and inclusion and elements required to strengthen the participation of women in tech workforce
00:24:13
Kyndryl’s Jennifer Andrews shares some effective leadership mantras
00:23:17
Painting the future, AkzoNobel Style
00:32:06