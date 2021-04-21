Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay
About the session

His need for speed is backed with a vision to power the financial ecosystem for companies who are disruptors in themselves.

Our Maverick on this episode is someone who is on track to take pole position in the payments space. He’s focused on building a company with a razor sharp edge on the digital movement of money for Indian businesses.

Founded in 2014 by IIT-Roorkee graduates, Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar, Razorpay is now the second market leader in the payments domain with a 12% market share. Currently servicing over 3.5 lakh+ merchants through its platform, Razorpay’s growth zoomed by 500% in FY’19. The company’s next big bets are on its banking and lending arms – Razorpay X and Razorpay Capital.

FEATURING

Harshil Mathur
CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay
Top moments from the video
1 Harshil Mathur on YC and Mastercard partnership, and idea behind Razorpay
2 Harshil Mathur on early struggles at Razorpay
3 Candid conversation with Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur
4 Harshil Mathur on using data at Razorpay and "building what people want"
5 Harshil Mathur outlines the innovations that drive Razorpays's hyper growth
Full video of the session
