Mavericks: Series Premiere - May 15, 2019

Mavericks, gives you insider access into the lives of some of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs. A maverick is a person of incredible vision, someone who challenges the norm, and forces people to think beyond the ordinary. YourStory is going behind the scenes, to uncover their inspirations
Entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted. But every now and then, the ones who choose to tread and stick to the path emerge true victors, the brave hearts.

 

They think outside the box, refuse to play by the rules, take risks and have a relentless drive to reinvent and revolutionise the system.


They are the Mavericks.

 

YourStory’s brand new video web series, Mavericks shares captivating accounts of successful entrepreneurs who have gone beyond traditional boundaries to create cutting edge brands and become trail blazers in the industry. 

 

YourStory unravels and strips down the DNA of an entrepreneur to reveal their maverick streak.


Mavericks is a series collection of raw, real and unabashed stories of individuals who have made their mark on the way we live today.   


Each episode takes you behind the scenes, on a journey to Meet the Mavericks who recount their tales of the road less travelled leaving behind inspiration on everything from entrepreneurship and leadership to brand strategy, business growth,  customer experience  and ground-breaking technology.


Enjoy the Ride as YourStory takes you through what it takes to be a Maverick.    

 

A YourStory Initiative.  



