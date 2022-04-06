The Competitive business era requires companies to move on from traditional solutions and invest in new-age technologies. Cloud-based ERP is one such solution that helps in deriving maximum return on invested capital. Join in as experts from ACL Digital and Oracle NetSuite share valuable insights on leveraging cloud-based ERP to drive value creation for businesses.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Maximizing ROIC: How Cloud ERP can drive investor value creation for Startups
01:00:23
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
KEKA unveils it’s exciting game plan for the HR Sector in 2022
00:22:33
Fixderma - Fixing your skincare woes
00:10:59
Identifying the Tech Wizards of Tomorrow: How Purple Quarter’s Bespoke CTO search is bridging the gap for the next Unicorn
00:29:13
Meet the EV innovators driving India to a greener future
00:33:56
Infosys’ Padma Bhamidipati speaks about the importance of learning and appreciating opportunities to ensure success
00:24:33
The Plum story: Venturing into veganism in beauty
00:19:42