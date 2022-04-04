The EV sector in India is dynamic and fast-paced with various initiatives taking off and innovative startups venturing into the industry. Watch as Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate, one of the best tech incubators of India speaks about EVangelise, its recently concluded EV innovation challenge. Also, joining on the panel are the founders of the winning EV startups!
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Meet the EV innovators driving India to a greener future
00:33:56
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Infosys’ Padma Bhamidipati speaks about the importance of learning and appreciating opportunities to ensure success
00:24:33
The Plum story: Venturing into veganism in beauty
00:19:42
Scale to Succeed | The Rise of Indian beauty and personal care brands
00:32:51
When is the right time for D2C brands to raise funds?
00:02:57
TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 6: Effective marketing strategies for building your startup brand
00:18:34
Learn how to trade like a pro on the second episode of 'Trading with HDFC Securities Ke Fayde'
00:13:01