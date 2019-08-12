A
Mavericks
Series

Mavericks

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

You could be out on the football field or eating a slice of pizza, every situation has an interesting concept that you can learn from in a fun way. That’s at the core of this mathematical genius’ startup. From being called the ‘CAT whisperer’ to a “force of nature, our Maverick has an overactive imagination with a meticulous drive to bring complex subjects to life and ignite the spark of learning.

After merely pursuing his passion for math and games and teaching for over 12 years, he’s built a mutli-billion dollar business with the BYJU’S Learning App, launched in 2105. With the aim to bring back the desire to learn amongst students across age groups, BYJU’S boasts of a subscription renewal of 85% year on year. The learning app has a user base of over 35 million, with 2.7 million paid users and is currently valued at over $5.7 billion.

