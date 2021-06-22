Meet Triphase’s Dr. Shrilakshmi Desiraju, a pioneer in probiotics innovation
00:44:36
About the session

Dr Shrilakshmi Desiraju, the co-founder of pharmaceutical research and development startup Triphase, exemplifies all the qualities essential in an entrepreneur. In this conversation with YourStory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma, Dr Shrilakshmi takes us through her journey of being a pioneer in the probiotics space and building a startup as well as creating innovative, unique products in the biotech spectrum from Mysuru.

She also highlights the milestones achieved by her startup Triphase, which has been dedicated to research on probiotics and its inter-related areas in prebiotics, enzymes, and mineral enriched yeasts, and emphasises the importance that mentorship and perseverance have played in her entrepreneurial journey.

