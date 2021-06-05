Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Meeta Malhotra on the importance of truth in personal brand building
00:02:08
FEATURING
Meeta Malhotra
Founder, The Hard Copy
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Harshvardhan Lunia on frugality, growth, and his role as a founder
00:04:67
Archit Gupta on Y-Combinator and product evolution at ClearTax
00:02:13
5paisa CEO on the opportunities for disruption in FinTech
00:02:42
WOW Skin Science CEO on the power of digital platforms, and ethical marketing
00:04:03
Amisha Jain recollects the early journey of Zivame
00:01:01
Lenovo India CEO shares his THREE learnings from the pandemic situation
00:02:02