Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Meeta Malhotra shares her professional journey to finding her key strengths
00:04:55
FEATURING
Meeta Malhotra
Founder, The Hard Copy
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
NowPurchase CEO shares THREE learnings from the COVID crisis
00:02:95
Viraj Bahl's journey: A failed restaurant to Veeba's first order from Domino's
00:04:33
Dinesh Agarwal talks about operational challenges due to COVID and adapting to WFH
00:04:16
Abhishek Rungta talks about how businesses are likely to be impacted by COVID
00:03:86
Lairenjam Singh talks about JCRE, his skill development business
00:05:76
Rahul Khanna explains modeling and scenario analysis in hospitality during COVID
00:04:13