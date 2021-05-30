Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Mohandas Pai: FOUR critital things to do during the COVID crisis
00:05:14
FEATURING
Mohandas Pai
Chairman, Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education
Siddarth Pai
Founding Partner & CFO, 3one4 Capital
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Gaurav Dua and Rohan Arinaya express their views on money
00:01:04
Kashyap A Chanchani on the importance of Chinese investors in startup financing
00:01:98
Kunal Shah's advice on lay offs - "Accept the worst."
00:01:03
Nitin Singh's advice on investing in debt funds during a crisis
00:02:07
Paul Alapat's FIVE focus areas to push India's GDP growth
00:08:55
Manish Sabharwal's views on India's economic recovery and GDP
00:01:99