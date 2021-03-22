In this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, shares how India’s flagship citizen engagement platform is not just enabling information dissemination on policies but is also empowering citizens to participate actively in governance. Abhishek also shares why the need for citizen participation intensified during the pandemic and how the MyGov team ‘works from villages’ in times of ‘work from home'.
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | How MyGov is enabling citizens to have a say in policy matters
00:37:44
About the session
FEATURING
Abhishek Singh
CEO, MyGov
Top moments from the video
1 CEO on MyGov's mandate for citizen engagement, and focus during the pandemic
2 Abhishek Singh on the various avenues for citizen engagement through MyGov
3 CEO talks about MyGov's team and remote work culture
4 Abhishek Singh on the prospect of MyGov evolving into a social media platform
5 CEO highlights some of the initiatives undertaken by MyGov's innovation platform
6 Abhishek Singh discusses the role of data and how it can be leveraged for public good
7 MyGov's Abhishek Singh on addressing app store monopolies
8 Abhishek Singh shares perspective on startup investments and need for robust policy
9 MyGov CEO paints a hopeful picture of India's COVID recovery
10 MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh shares his personal story
Full video of the session
