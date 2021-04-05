Maharashtra-based Purplle is providing an online space for your beauty and wellness needs, and the company is bullish about its growing demand in the e-commerce space. On this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle talks about the intricacies of building a beauty e-tail business and his views on the D2C space.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | How Purplle is focused on beauty for all
00:18:58
About the session
FEATURING
Manish Taneja
Co-Founder and CEO, Purplle
See More
See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Purplle CEO shares the pivotal strategic call that drove Purplle's success story
Video not supported in your device
2 Manish Taneja on navigating the board, working with cofounders, and building teams
Video not supported in your device
3 Manish Taneja on dealing with challenges such as lack of funds
Video not supported in your device
4 Manish Taneja on consumer brands, and hiring teams to chase aggressive targets
Full video of the session
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Domestic investment in India
00:15:50
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | A personal relationship with money
00:20:23
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | What money means to you
00:16:30
In conversation with | Prof. Anju Seth. Director of IIM Calcutta
00:41:29
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | How decentralisation and ownership drives growth
00:33:05
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | How Qalara is empowering small businesses
00:26:21