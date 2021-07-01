Mosaic CEO commends Indian startups for navigating the lockdown successfully
00:01:35
FEATURING

Revant Bhate
Co-Founder & CEO, Mosaic Wellness
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Neha Motwani on Fitternity's post-COVID recovery
00:00:33

FableStreet founder highlights key trends in workwear moving forward
00:01:01

Burger Singh CEO on consideration framework for new outlets, and funding plans
00:02:10

Able Joseph on Aisle's initiatives, and how dating evolved during the lockdown
00:03:07

Ash Narain outlines the current funding landscape
00:01:29

"This is just the start": Rohan Agarwal outlines RedSeer's e-grocery thesis
00:03:17