MSME INNO programme for industry-academia collaboration in Aurangabad

The Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME INNO) programme was implemented by GIZ (on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)) and the Indian MSME Ministry to promote industry-academia collaboration and promote innovation and R&D in the MSME sector. Under the programme, industries get access to innovative future technologies, and students get a chance to work on the factory floor to solve challenges faced by MSMEs. See how the economy of Aurangabad, India's auto hub with a thriving MSME base, transformed through the MSME INNO programme.