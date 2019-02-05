A
GIZ

GIZ

View Brand Publisher

MSME INNO programme for industry-academia collaboration in Aurangabad

See how the economy of Aurangabad, India's auto hub with a thriving MSME base, transformed through the MSME INNO programme.
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME INNO) programme was implemented by GIZ (on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)) and the Indian MSME Ministry to promote industry-academia collaboration and promote innovation and R&D in the MSME sector. Under the programme, industries get access to innovative future technologies, and students get a chance to work on the factory floor to solve challenges faced by MSMEs. See how the economy of Aurangabad, India's auto hub with a thriving MSME base, transformed through the MSME INNO programme.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Chulamas Jitpatima, Director, MQDC India on Whizdom Club Coworking Space

Team YSCAMPAIGN
play

MSME INNO programme for industry-academia collaboration in Aurangabad

Aditya GowthamGOVERNMENT
play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

Shivani MuthannaMAVERICKS
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

Shivani MuthannaSOCIAL WORK
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

Shivani MuthannaSTARTUP
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

Team YSFINTECH

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira NairSTORIES

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal KrishnaSTARTUP

From multiple job rejections to running a Rs 1 Cr legal business - the story of Sonam Chandwani

Sujata SangwanWOMEN ENTREPRENEUR

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina BiswasSTARTUP

Starting with Rs 10k, this entrepreneur survived three recessions and built a Rs 600 Cr company

Rishabh MansurSTORIES

This agritech startup helps commodity farmers grow profits by 200 pc, and directly sell to Reliance, BigBasket, Grofers, others

Sohini MitterSTARTUP