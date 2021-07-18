Mukesh Bansal on importance of having a strong founding team
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Mukesh Bansal on importance of having a strong founding team
00:00:38
About the session
FEATURING
Mukesh Bansal
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Cure.fit
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Wingify Chairman on what keeps him going
00:00:31
Munish Varma on the strength of homegrown Indian startups going global
00:01:54
Capital Float MD on working through the early fears in a lending business
00:00:32
Artha Ventures' investment process and criteria
00:01:58
Ola CEO highlights the TWO primary focus areas of growth at Ola
00:04:09
Amarendra Sahu's vision for NestAway
00:00:51