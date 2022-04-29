Multi-cloud strategies for multi-million scale-ups

With a population of more than 1.2 billion people, whose needs, wants, problems and solutions are diverse and unique, Multi-million scale growth is a very real proposition in India with the right cloud and data strategy to scale rapidly.

One of the major benefits of choosing the cloud over on-premise architecture is the ability to easily and quickly scale. However, as the cloud-native tech stack grows, companies will need to rethink their cloud strategy. A haphazard approach to digital transformation is a pathway to failure, as indicated by McKinsey’s report that 70% of complex, large-scale transformations fail to reach their goals due to poor planning.

In an insight-packed conversation, four leading technologists namely Krishnan Parameswaran, CTO and Co-founder, Namaste Credit, Anil Bhat, Co founder of Siply, Srivaths Varadharajan, COO, Spice Money, Prasanna Ranganathan, Founding member, Epifi, and Radhesh Shankaranarayanan, Director & GM - Medium Business India, Dell Technologies discuss how businesses can future-proof themselves and unlock the true power of data by leveraging the cloud.