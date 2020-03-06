Namaste Credit at Amazon AI Conclave 2019
Namaste Credit provides technology solutions to help underwrite SME loans more efficiently using AI and ML techniques. At Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Lucas Bianchi shares how the future looks bright with AWS and their implementation of AI tools within their underwriting process.
6th Mar 2020
