Women need to internalise that their career is as important as their husband’s career, it’s not a secondary career in the household: Nandini S, SVP and Group Head - Organisation Development, Infosys.

Highlighting attributes that are crucial for professional success, Nandini S speaks about the importance of being “bullish” about your career, taking up challenges head-on, being goal-focussed and passionate about things you do. YourStory caught up with Nandini S to know more about her milestones, learnings, and the impact she aims to create through her leadership, under its ‘I am the future’ series that spotlights dynamic and successful women leaders at Infosys.