Highlighting attributes that are crucial for professional success, Nandini S speaks about the importance of being “bullish” about your career, taking up challenges head-on, being goal-focussed and passionate about things you do. YourStory caught up with Nandini S to know more about her milestones, learnings, and the impact she aims to create through her leadership, under its ‘I am the future’ series that spotlights dynamic and successful women leaders at Infosys.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Women need to internalise that their career is as important as their husband’s career, it’s not a secondary career in the household: Nandini S, SVP and Group Head - Organisation Development, Infosys.
00:19:09
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Next Generation technology is here to spark the future of education
00:44:01
Decoding the book 'What the Heck do I do with my life' with Ravi Venkatesan and Shradha Sharma
00:28:22
Reimagine EdTech: Innovate for scalable platforms
00:37:13
Driving growth through Resilient and Agile businesses
00:37:17
Building scalable data business
00:54:05
Matter’s Technology Solutions for electric mobility in India
00:24:04