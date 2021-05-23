Nikhil Sikri on shift in living preferences, and personalization at Zolostays
00:03:09
FEATURING

Nikhil Sikri
Co-Founder & CEO, Zolostays
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Overview of Meesho with Vidit Aatrey
00:01:02

Pankaj Agrawal highlights changes in how we collaborate
00:01:06

Lenovo India CHRO highlights some HR initiatives to improve employee wellbeing
00:01:94

Bounce CEO on shifting trend from ownership to rental, and Bounce's unit economics
00:05:96

Pratik Oswal's advice on choosing and investing in mutual funds
00:02:13

Anant Goel on Milkbasket's last-mile supply chain as a core competitive advantage
00:02:94