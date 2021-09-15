Nitin Jain on looking at exits as the primary aim for the new Edelweiss PE fund
00:00:59
About the session

Nitin Jain on looking at exits as the primary aim for the new Edelweiss PE fund

FEATURING

Nitin Jain
CEO & MD, Edelweiss Wealth Management
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Octro Founder on monetization of games
00:00:54

Rahul Khanna on plans to raise a third fund at Trifecta Capital
00:02:33

"No immediate plans for a women-only service" - Uber India's Pavan Vaish
00:00:25

Neha Motwani outlines the scope of the Fitternity-Cure.fit partnership
00:00:41

Ayushi Gudwani on FableStreet's offline expansion plans
00:00:37

Ather CEO on where government support is needed in increasing EV adoption
00:01:00