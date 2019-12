For Veda Hebbar, Platform Developer, Salesforce, the Trailblazer community is family. The Ohana culture in the organisation ensures that you receive guidance at every stage in your career. She explains how the mentors in the community helped her grow in her career and overcome her fears. Listen as she shares why the TrailheaDX 2019 conference in India is a dream come true, as there's always something new to learn and explore at Salesforce events.