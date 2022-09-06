Optum Startup Studio India

00:03:12
About the session

A health-tec innovation focused program, Optum Start-up Studio India (OSSI) is aimed at helping promising start-ups accelerate their maturity and be on par with global standards. OSSI will help bring innovative ideas and solutions to the table that not only have the potential to solve some of the toughest problems of health care but will also allow Optum to give back by helping start-ups – from idea to impact, and from research to revenue. Manoj Kapoor, VP, Technology and Head of Optum Start-up Studio India talks about the program and key takeaways for start-ups.

See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Serving the underserved: How Small Finance Banks are impacting the Indian economy
00:39:21

AWS Women in Tech Series– {Pixis}
00:04:19

Merging history with digital transformation

Accelerating digital adoption to thrive in today’s world
00:34:18

The D2C playbook: How to build a seamless consumer journey
00:39:26

WebEngage’s journey of resilience: Avlesh Singh shares key lessons learned from building a successful B2B SaaS company
00:39:43