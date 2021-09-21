Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
How OroPocket allows users to buy/sell in currency backed by digital gold and silver
00:19:10
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
How crypto exchange ZebPay revived from shutdown to land 4M users
00:17:01
A run for their money: Decoding the D2C and ecommerce market aggregator tussle
00:54:57
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Biryani by Kilo : Creating a Biryani revolution
00:24:55
Ananth Narayanan has a new goal: enable India's D2C brands to sell globally
00:28:11
Meet Triphase’s Dr. Shrilakshmi Desiraju, a pioneer in probiotics innovation
00:44:36
How startup FarEye is leading the disruption in the global logistics market
00:42:50