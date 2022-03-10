The paints and coatings industry is worth Euro 150 billion, and banking on collaborations and innovations, the industry is on a spree to build better products.

For 200 years now, several of these collaborations in the paints and coatings industry have been driven by AkzoNobel. Besides, with the Paint The Future global startup challenge, the Dutch company is providing innovators a chance to collaborate with stalwarts to create a captivating digital experience for users.

In this video,AkzoNobel SESA Decorative Paints MD Oscar Wezenbeek and Akzo Nobel India MD Rajiv Rajgopal have an interaction with YourStory's Dr Madanmohan Rao about AkzoNobel's vision, while supporting a desirable environment for startups, and the growth factors that have fuelled the expansion of the paints and coatings industry, and more.