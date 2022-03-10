Painting the future, AkzoNobel Style
00:32:06
About the session

The paints and coatings industry is worth Euro 150 billion, and banking on collaborations and innovations, the industry is on a spree to build better products. 

 

For 200 years now, several of these collaborations in the paints and coatings industry have been driven by AkzoNobel. Besides, with the Paint The Future global startup challenge, the Dutch company is providing innovators a chance to collaborate with stalwarts to create a captivating digital experience for users.

 

In this video,AkzoNobel SESA Decorative Paints MD Oscar Wezenbeek and Akzo Nobel India MD Rajiv Rajgopal have an interaction with YourStory's Dr Madanmohan Rao about AkzoNobel's vision, while supporting a desirable environment for startups, and the growth factors that have fuelled the expansion of the paints and coatings industry, and more.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Kyndryl’s Nasreen Dawood talks about seizing opportunities and adopting a learning mindset to build a career in tech
00:34:05

Kyndryl’s Kush Mahajan speaks about being empathetic and straightforward to crack success at work
00:24:46

Being emotionally aware is key for leading diverse teams: Rachael Zavodnyik, Head of Legal, APAC, Infosys
00:23:16

AWS Women in Tech Series – [ACKO General Insurance Limited]
00:04:14

“The learning should never stop,” says ex-army officer, Captain Shanthi S of Infosys
00:23:19

From a techie to an engineering leader: Kyndryl’s Manali Das shares her journey of excelling in challenging roles
00:15:21