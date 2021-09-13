Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
PayTM founder on why organizations should hire women in leadership roles
00:01:36
FEATURING
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Founder & CEO, Paytm, and Director, Paytm Money
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
VoGo founders on why candidates should join their team
00:00:51
Janne Einola's insights on the Indian fashion consumer's price and product preferences
00:01:43
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is Zoho innovating in remote work tech?
00:11:07
How Udaan leveraged price discovery as a growth lever in the staples category
00:03:37
Samara Mahindra on learning and growing as a startup founder
00:01:16
Rajkumar Rao discusses his TWO most challenging roles
00:01:50