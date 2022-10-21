Withdrawal of the PDP Bill, 2019 and a new roadmap to privacy

On 3 Aug, 2022, the Government withdrew the PDP Bill, 2019 from Parliament, indicating its intention to introduce a new framework for data protection and privacy of Indians. This gives us a unique opportunity to utilise what we have learned from the journey of the PDP Bill, re-examine key themes under data and privacy regulation, and discuss the direction the new bill could take. Join The Quantum Hub and a panel of experts for a live discussion on the way forward as India considers aligning with global standards, regulation of non-personal data and cross-border data flows, mandatory disclosure of algorithms, and much more.