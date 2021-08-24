Peyush Bansal on customer aspirations and delivering value across the price spectrum
00:02:53
About the session

Peyush Bansal on customer aspirations and delivering value across the price spectrum

FEATURING

Peyush Bansal
Co-Founder, Lenskart

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Ashish Hemrajani talks about internet penetration and content consumption
00:02:17

The Terezin concentration camp as told by a holocaust survivor
00:01:36

Finding the next business frontiers faster
00:42:36

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How did eBay India clock double-digit growth in the pandemic?
00:10:38

Vidya Balan talks about her choice of roles
00:02:23

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on the criticality of controlling the fatality rate
00:01:57