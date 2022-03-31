In the fifth episode of Super Shippers, Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO, Plum, takes us through the opportunities and challenges of operating in the clean beauty space and shares his views on the significance of logistics enablers in scaling the brand.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
The Plum story: Venturing into veganism in beauty
00:19:42
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Scale to Succeed | The Rise of Indian beauty and personal care brands
00:32:51
When is the right time for D2C brands to raise funds?
00:02:57
TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 6: Effective marketing strategies for building your startup brand
00:18:34
Learn how to trade like a pro on the second episode of 'Trading with HDFC Securities Ke Fayde'
00:13:01
Under the Global Entrepreneur Programme and with a host of new visa reforms, the UK is wooing Indian entrepreneurs.
00:30:42
Infosys’ Preeti Jalla Razdan on importance of building role models, effective women leaders, and passion with a purpose
00:21:54