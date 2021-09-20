Prasad Kompalli on the digital transformation of healthcare during COVID
00:02:10
About the session

Prasad Kompalli on the digital transformation of healthcare during COVID

FEATURING

Prasad Kompalli
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, mfine

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Panasonic's growth strategy for Bharat and government support
00:02:15

Manoj Adlakha's advice on dealing with the COVID situation
00:01:27

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How CarTrade is growing its pie in the used cars market?
00:11:21

Satyan Gajwani talks on the growth of Times Internet and managing scale
00:02:06

TVS Capital Funds MD talks about asymmetry and concentration in VC returns
00:01:48

Gaurav Munjal on moving past the stage of constant product iterations
00:00:42