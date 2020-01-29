[Watch] Profitability buzz good for the ecosystem, says Mukesh Bansal

In an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Curefit’s Mukesh Bansal talks about his new book ‘No Limits, the art and science of high performance’ and how profitability will see better businesses emerge.

By Team YS
29th Jan 2020
Profitability is the buzz word in the Indian startup ecosystem today, and about time too.


On the occasion of the launch of his new book, No Limits, the art and science of high performance, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Shrama spoke to Curefit Co-founder Mukesh Bansal about his obsession with human performance optimisation and why he believes focus on profitability will see better startups emerge.


"This is a very positive development. In India, fund raising has been seen as a measure of success for long and that has created wrong incentives for companies and we are optimising metrics only for that outcome.


Mukesh believes such a trend will see better business emerge. "For Curefit, we want to build a profitable business and that has been our aim since 2016. We are in it for the long term."





