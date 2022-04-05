The story of Purple Quarter is at once unique, and compelling. Founder and CEO, Roopa Kumar, details the journey of this bespoke CTO search firm, its core values, the Behavioural Metrics Model they built, candidate experiences, the roadmap for 2022 and the great tech minds that inspire her.
Identifying the Tech Wizards of Tomorrow: How Purple Quarter’s Bespoke CTO search is bridging the gap for the next Unicorn
About the session
