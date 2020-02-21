Radical Health at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

After receiving an overwhelming response at Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Shubham Rateria, Research Engineer, shares how they want fundus to be a general diagnostic tool in hospitals, and how AWS has reliable services they can count on.

By Vincent Arthur
21st Feb 2020
Radical Health is one of the largest providers of AI in healthcare in India, specialising in fundus screening. After receiving an overwhelming response at Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Shubham Rateria, Research Engineer, shares how they want fundus to be a general diagnostic tool in hospitals, and how AWS has reliable services they can count on.

