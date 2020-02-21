Radical Health at Amazon AI Conclave 2019
After receiving an overwhelming response at Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Shubham Rateria, Research Engineer, shares how they want fundus to be a general diagnostic tool in hospitals, and how AWS has reliable services they can count on.
21st Feb 2020
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
Radical Health is one of the largest providers of AI in healthcare in India, specialising in fundus screening. After receiving an overwhelming response at Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Shubham Rateria, Research Engineer, shares how they want fundus to be a general diagnostic tool in hospitals, and how AWS has reliable services they can count on.
Related Topics
Latest Videos
Recent videos published on YSTV
Trending Now
Trending Stories