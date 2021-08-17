Rahul Khanna on how exits are impacted by fund horizons
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Rahul Khanna on how exits are impacted by fund horizons
00:00:56
About the session
FEATURING
Rahul Khanna
Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Ashish Fafadia explains why he is interested in the B2B startup space
00:01:31
Will the third of COVID-19 impact children? Cloud Nine Founder Dr R Kishore Kumar explains
00:25:29
Pavan Vaish on bringing women and differently-abled partners onboard at Uber
00:00:56
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does BabyChakra’s acquisition mean for MyGlamm?
00:10:13
Advantage Club's funding plans
00:00:39
Revant Bhate's tips for aspiring entrepreneurs
00:01:21