Rajesh Magow on focus on safety and the Coviride initiative
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Rajesh Magow on focus on safety and the Coviride initiative
00:01:22
About the session
FEATURING
Rajesh Magow
Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Mekin Maheshwari shares his experience collaborating in Startups vs Covid-19
00:01:52
T N Hari: Optimism will return
00:01:11
MakeMyTrip Group CEO on restoring salaries of employees during COVID recovery
00:01:14
Rajesh Magow on how COVID first wave was different from second at MMT
00:01:12
Rajesh Magow on the need for organizational flexibility during COVID
00:00:36
Understanding Ather vehicle pricing rationale with CEO Tarun Mehta
00:02:40