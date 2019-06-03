Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder & CPTO of India’s premier furniture e-tailer, Urban Ladder, discusses his riskiest bets, handling setbacks and his one life philosophy.

Our Maverick on this Episode is someone who lives by and endorses the philosophy of the “One Life”. Setting up home in Bengaluru, he discovered a personal pain point which was eventually turned into a business opportunity. One dream and a journey of making a million homes beautiful - he’s the calm, cool and collective Co-founder of India’s premier furniture and home décor startup.

In 2012, Rajiv Srivatsa, along with his co-founder Ashish Goel started business when no one in India was buying furniture online – that was their biggest bet.

Today their company - Urban Ladder has transformed into an omnichannel furniture destination with 11 stores set up over the past 2 years and 20 more in the pipeline. The fact that every home is a personal canvas has hit home for many in India and Urban Ladder is at the forefront of creating warm, creative, happy spaces.



