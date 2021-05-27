Ratan Tata on loneliness and decision making as an entrepreneur
00:01:56
About the session

Ratan Tata on loneliness and decision making as an entrepreneur

FEATURING

Ratan Tata
Ex-Chairman, Tata Group
