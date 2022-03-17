Decoding the book 'What the Heck do I do with my life' with Ravi Venkatesan and Shradha Sharma
00:28:22
About the session

Join an exciting conversation between Ravi Venkatesan (Business Leader, Author & Social Entrepreneur) and Shradha Sharma on the launch of his new book - What the Heck do I do with my life.

See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Reimagine EdTech: Innovate for scalable platforms
00:37:13

Driving growth through Resilient and Agile businesses
00:37:17

Building scalable data business
00:54:05

Matter’s Technology Solutions for electric mobility in India
00:24:04

Divya Amarnath speaks about importance of striking a balance between head and heart for wholesome development
00:21:42

Deep dive into the success story of Bellavita Organic
00:15:37