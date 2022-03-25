Digital platforms & open-API infrastructure will be the core pillar for powering the next wave of this growth and will help address the diverse use-cases in financial services. BaaS has had an unmistakable impact on the financial services landscape, and APIs are acting as a key gateway to enabling this innovation. Join our discussion to know the trends that will further shape up the digital transformation of the banking sector.
Reimagine banking: Innovate for scalable platforms
00:38:23
About the session
