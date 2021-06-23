Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Re-imagining IT infrastructure in new normal | Shailendra Katyal, MD, Lenovo India
00:21:25
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
How gamification can change the face of EdTech
00:36:32
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Agnikul Cosmos: Innovating towards a new orbit
00:38:21
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Vernacular.ai: Driving Intelligent Conversations with Voice AI
00:19:43
Focus on the code: Leveraging managed services to optimise operations
00:51:17
Young Warriors Movement - a pan-India movement to engage 5 million youths to help India combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis
00:34:05
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Leverage Edu : Building certainty in career confusion
00:40:55