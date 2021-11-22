Revolutionising Healthcare Technology through Open Innovation
Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has launched  the first-ever Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge (MAIC), where business organizations in APAC will have the opportunity to showcase innovative medical technology solutions.  MAIC will  provide an opportunity to selected participants to collaborate and further develop innovative solutions with the guidance of Medtronic to accelerate the future of medical technologies, and digital health solutions.  

Join the bandwagon, and learn more about the challenge meant for revolutionising healthcare.  For more information, log in at http://maic.medtronic.com/

