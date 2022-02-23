Revolutionising India’s audio production industry

Co-founded by Ishan Sharma and Rishikesh Kumar in 2018, Deepsync Technologies creates customised audio content through voice cloning. Simply put, the startup uses AI to learn how you speak and saves hours of recordings, which then helps it to create audio content, without manual-intervention. We caught up with Ishan Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Deepsync to know more about the tech powering the product, ecosystem partnerships that have helped him, future trends in the synthetic media industry, and more.