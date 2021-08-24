Ritesh Agarwal on OYO's negative press
00:01:29
About the session

Ritesh Agarwal on OYO's negative press

FEATURING

Ritesh Agarwal
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, OYO
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on the criticality of controlling the fatality rate
00:01:57

Future of Travel by Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip
00:02:51

Banking sector outlook by the CEO of Axis Bank
00:01:21

COO of Zoom talks about the Future of Work
00:03:03

How Postman includes developers in product decisions
00:02:29

Rajesh Magow on leveraging learnings from COVID's first wave
00:01:46