Hear from Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor, on how startups can get started on their tech journey with Microsoft

By Sindhu MV
21st Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Startups need a technology partner who can bring scalability to the application, as well as the business, believes Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor and Regional Director and Regional Lead, Microsoft Certified Trainers. Explaining why, he says, “Startups need a technology partner who can guide them with the right architecture, design and implementation, and help build a robust product. Building a good product is just one part of the solution, the other part is helping the startup market those products globally.”


It is here, he says, startups find a great partner in Microsoft. “Microsoft provides the technology support they need to deploy their application. And, with Azure being one of the prominent cloud services in the market, startups get access to Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), while helps them build scalability into the product and also increase the productivity and collaboration between the developers and testers.”


In addition, there are business benefits. He adds, “Startups not only get to sell their products and services to global customers and the large Microsoft Partner ecosystem, but also ensure their brand is visible.”


In this interview with YourStory Rohit deep dives into the advantages for startups when they partner with a technology partner like Microsoft, and shares his experience of mentoring startups to help them overcome tech challenges.


Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

AWS Startup Café - Rentomojo Founder says founders need to agile

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

AWS Startup Café - Play Games24x7’s CTO talks how migrating to the cloud helped them scale

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

How Praveen Kumar, an ex-navy commando and a triathlete, embraced risk and emerged victorious.

Team YS
CAMPAIGN
play

The Ohana culture at Salesforce's Trailhead community

Team YS
CAMPAIGN
play

Salesforce learning platform Trailhead will accelerate career growth

Team YS
CAMPAIGN
play

How Nihad’s resilience helped him stay motivated and become a Marathoner

Team YS
CAMPAIGN

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap
STARTUP

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary
STARTUP

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raise $369M in equity deal; debt funding amounts to $71M

Sameer Ranjan
FUNDING

[Funding alert] Lenskart raises $275 M in Series G from SoftBank Vision Fund

Sujata Sangwan
FUNDING

How a small-town boy from Bihar penned a million-dollar success story

Ramarko Sengupta
STARTUP

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh
STARTUP