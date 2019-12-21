Hear from Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor, on how startups can get started on their tech journey with Microsoft

Startups need a technology partner who can bring scalability to the application, as well as the business, believes Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor and Regional Director and Regional Lead, Microsoft Certified Trainers. Explaining why, he says, “Startups need a technology partner who can guide them with the right architecture, design and implementation, and help build a robust product. Building a good product is just one part of the solution, the other part is helping the startup market those products globally.”





It is here, he says, startups find a great partner in Microsoft. “Microsoft provides the technology support they need to deploy their application. And, with Azure being one of the prominent cloud services in the market, startups get access to Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), while helps them build scalability into the product and also increase the productivity and collaboration between the developers and testers.”





In addition, there are business benefits. He adds, “Startups not only get to sell their products and services to global customers and the large Microsoft Partner ecosystem, but also ensure their brand is visible.”





In this interview with YourStory Rohit deep dives into the advantages for startups when they partner with a technology partner like Microsoft, and shares his experience of mentoring startups to help them overcome tech challenges.



