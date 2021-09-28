Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Rohit Sandal's recommendations on leadership and team management while WFH
00:02:40
FEATURING
Rohit Sandal
Director & CHRO, Lenovo India
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Pankaj Agrawal Cisco's telepresence-based solutions
00:01:15
Vinod Murali explains the venture debt landscape in India
00:02:47
Karthik Venkateswaran on using innovating and driving outcomes at Jumbotail
00:02:33
Key metrics and values that drive the Zolo culture
00:01:53
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is the post pandemic dining scenario evolving?
00:09:46
This blockchain startup is building India’s first DAO, aims to give users decision-making powers
00:13:40