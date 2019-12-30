How Salesforce will enable 250,000 students in India to upskill for the jobs of the future

Watch this video to see what Kris Lande, VP, Trailhead Marketing, Salesforce and Sivakumar M, CEO, ICT Academy, have to say about the importance of the announcement and how it will enable students to upskill and grow their career.

By Abiram Prakash
30th Dec 2019
TrailheaDX, the must-attend conference for everyone who wants to learn about building on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform, has been an annual event in San Francisco for the last four years. This year, Salesforce decided to go global. And, the first global TrailheaDX was hosted in India on December 19 and 20, 2019 in Bengaluru. 


TrailheaDX consisted of two incredible days of learning, networking and gave a glimpse into the possibilities of Trailhead. The summit also saw Salesforce making a big announcement - a partnership with ICT Academy to bring Salesforce into the classrooms and touch 250,000 students.


Watch this video to see what Kris Lande, VP, Trailhead Marketing, Salesforce and Sivakumar M, CEO, ICT Academy, have to say about the importance of the announcement and how it will enable students to upskill and grow their career.


