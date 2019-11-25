Salesforce learning platform Trailhead will upskill you for the future job market

From starting out as a developer to becoming a module lead and honing an architect role, Gaurav Kheterpal currently works as the Chief Technology Officer of MTX Group who did all with the help of Trailhead.

Trailhead is a learning platform from Salesforce empowering everyone with in-demand skills, resume-worthy credentials, with the opportunity to connect with the industry providing mentorship and employment.

The biggest differentiator Gaurav witnessed by being a part of the Salesforce Trailhead community is the feeling of giving back to the people who helped him through his journey.

Listen from Gaurav and Deepak Pargaonkar, VP, Solutions Engineering, Salesforce as they talk to you about how Trailhead is transforming lives and how the first ever TrailheaDX conference in India will leave attendees inspired,eager to learn and impact communities for the better.

