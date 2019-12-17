Salesforce learning platform Trailhead will accelerate career growth

By Team YS
17th Dec 2019
When Jagan NS, Practice Manager, Salesforce was clueless about his career roadmap, the Trailblazer community helped him explore limitless possibilities and accelerated his career growth. He says that the community is driven by the core principles of transparency, trust, innovation, growth and equality. Jagan recently got involved in the Student User Group community and is mentoring future trailblazers. Listen as he shares how the upcoming TrailheaDX 2019 conference in India will be a life-changing event for trailblazers with a plethora of sessions, camp hacks, customer 360 tracks, and more.


